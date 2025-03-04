Elderly Woman, 82, Found Dead in Singapore's Bukit Batok Flat After Being Unreachable For 5 Days

An 82-year-old woman was found dead in her flat in Bukit Batok after her friend failed to get in touch with her for five days.

On Sunday, March 2, her body was found in Block 171 Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 in the afternoon.

The deceased had been a resident of the block for over 40 years, according to the woman's friend, who wished to remain anonymous. She told Shin Min Daily News that the elderly woman lived alone in the 22nd-floor apartment.

When she visited her home on the second day of Chinese New Year (30 January), her friend last spoke to her. She further added that she used to get in touch with the deceased once a month and set up a meeting.

She did, however, call the deceased twice in the afternoon on February 25 as she wanted to remind her to watch her favorite TV show, but got no response. The woman found it strange when no one answered the phone.

Thus, she visited the woman's apartment to see how she was doing and contacted her daily for the next four days. However, it was impossible to determine whether she was at home because she usually didn't switch on the light or open her windows.

Additionally, she observed that no one had picked up the pamphlets that were placed beneath her door, something she usually did.

Although she wasn't sure who had called the police, she told the local Residents' Committee about it.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) responded to questions from MS News by stating that it was made aware of the situation on March 2 at approximately 12.30 pm. It further stated that the case involved an unnatural death.

The 82-year-old woman was declared dead at the spot after being discovered laying still in the apartment in Bukit Batok. Based on preliminary inquiries, there is no suspicion of illicit activity.

However, the investigations by the police are still ongoing.