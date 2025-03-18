Elderly Woman, 57, Found Dead in Singapore's Bukit Merah Flat After Not Collecting Free Meals for Days

A 57-year-old woman was discovered dead in her Depot Road flat at Bukit Merah on Wednesday, March 12. The incident came to limelight after the Bukit Merah resident failed to collect her free meals for five days and a social worker informed the police.

The deceased used to receive free lunch and dinner every day as part of a senior care program run by Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities, according to Shin Min Daily News. However, the woman stopped answering the door on March 7 and was unreachable.

Days after noticing anything was wrong, the social worker reportedly called the police, believing she was not at home.

Shin Min was informed by a domestic worker who shared a floor with the deceased that she had not seen the woman in a week but had not detected any stench.

The helper told the publication, "She rarely left her home and had no visitors, so she always kept the door closed. She rarely talked to her neighbours too."

The police claimed that they received a call for help at approximately 10.25 am in response to questions from the media.

The 57-year-old woman was declared deceased at the scene after being discovered lying still. The authorities do not believe that foul play is involved based on preliminary investigations.