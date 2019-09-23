A woman cyclist, 65, currently in a coma after she collided with an e-scooter in Bedok North on Saturday, September 21.

The victim, Ong Bee Eng, who is a logistics assistant packer, suffered a serious brain injury after she got involved in an accident with a 20-year-old e-scooter rider. This accident also caused fractures in her ribs and collar bone.

When paramedics reached the accident location they found Ong in an unconscious state and soon she was taken to the Changi General Hospital (CGH) along with the e-scooter rider, who also got injured. Police said that they arrested the 20-year-old man for causing grievous hurt by a rash act.

It should be mentioned that as per the Penal Code, whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others, shall be punished — (a) in the case of a rash act, with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 6 months, or with fine which may extend to $2,500, or with both; or (b) in the case of a negligent act, with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 3 months, or with fine which may extend to $1,500, or with both. Whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others, shall be punished — (a) in the case of a rash act, with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine which may extend to $5,000, or with both; or (b) in the case of a negligent act, with imprisonment for a term which may extend to 6 months, or with fine which may extend to $2,500, or with both.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the accident at Block 539 Bedok North Street 3 at 10.24 pm on Saturday.

Reports stated that that customers at a coffee shop were watching a football match when they heard a loud noise and saw that both involved in this accident case were on the ground.

As per the Ong's 41-year-old son, Ng Chin Khai, the doctors said that his mother, who has been cycling around the neighbourhood for over 10 years, could be left in a vegetative state after her operation.

He also mentioned that "I was told that she was about to cross a zebra crossing when the e-scooter, which was travelling very fast, hit her," when Ong was on her way to her home in Chai Chee Street.

He also hopes that the eyewitnesses will come forward and tell the police what happened at that time.

Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News shared the pictures of the accident scene that showed bloodstains on the pavement next to the cycle path.

Police officers were also seen while carrying the e-scooter which is suspected to have been heavily modified and exceeded the weight limit.

It should be noted that as per the rules the 20 kg is the weight limit for PMDs, bicycles and power-assisted bicycles in Singapore. As per the regulations, these devices are also not supposed to be more than 70 cm wide and must have their speed limits capped at 25 km/h while on the public paths.