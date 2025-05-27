Elderly Pedestrian, 84, Killed in Accident, Involving Minibus in Singapore's Choa Chu Kang; 53-Year-Old Driver Arrested

An 84-year-old pedestrian was killed on Monday, May 26, in a tragic accident in Choa Chu Kang.

The police told CNA that they were informed about the accident involving a minibus and an elderly pedestrian at about 6.15 am. The incident took place at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 and Choa Chu Kang Central. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police told the portal, "A 53-year-old male minibus driver was arrested for careless driving causing death." The investigations are still ongoing.

A video of the accident which was shared on Facebook showed a blue police tent behind a minibus in the middle of a four-lane road. The footage also showed multiple police vehicles at the scene.

In March, a minibus driver was arrested for driving without due care and attention causing death, after a 76-year-old pedestrian was killed in an accident at Holland Village.