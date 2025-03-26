Elderly Pedestrian, 76, Killed in Accident at Singapore's Holland Village; Minibus Driver Arrested

A 76-year-old man was killed in a fatal accident in Singapore's Holland Village on Wednesday, March 26. A driver was taken into custody in connection with the collision.

According to reports, the police were notified of the collision involving a minibus and a pedestrian along Holland Avenue approaching Commonwealth Avenue at approximately 6.50 am.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic declared the 76-year-old pedestrian dead at the scene.

The police told CNA, "A 74-year-old male minibus driver was arrested for driving without due care and attention causing death." However, the investigations are still ongoing.

Around 7:30 am, the nearby Anglo-Chinese School (International) posted on Facebook that it was aware of an accident in Holland Village.

The school reported a "serious accident" near the Cold Storage in Holland Village, at the intersection of Holland Avenue and Taman Warna, in a WhatsApp message to parents that CNA was able to view.

It read, "Traffic is currently being redirected so if you are commuting by car to school Principal Gavin has suggested to drop off your kids before that intersection."

Due to the accident, bus service 61, which typically stops outside Holland Village MRT station, was rerouted at approximately 8.30 am.