Elderly Motorcyclist, 71, Dies in Collision with Taxi on CTE in Singapore; Cab Driver Arrested

A 71-year-old man was killed in an accident following a collision with a cab on a north-bound section of the CTE early on Tuesday, April 29.

The police said that the 67-year-old male cab driver was taken into custody for careless driving without reasonable consideration, causing death.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was informed about the accident on the CTE, towards the SLE, near the Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 exit at around 4.15 am.

An SCDF paramedic declared the man dead at the site.

The video of the accident was circulated on social media at around 6 am. It showed a blue tent on the far-left lane of the road and a cab some 25 meters ahead of it in the same lane. There was a motorcycle stuck beneath the front bumper of the yellow cab.

According to traffic police statistics, in 2024, there were 85 fatal motorcycle accidents between motorcyclists and their pillion riders, compared with 68 in 2023.

Although motorcycles only make up 14.7% of all vehicles in Singapore, statistics showed that motorcycle riders and pillion riders were responsible for almost half of all traffic fatalities and incidents.