An elderly man, aged 77, died due to serious injuries after an SMRT double-decker bus hit him at Yishun junction. On Friday, November 1, the police said that they were alerted to the accident at around 10.10 am that happened at the junction of Yishun Avenue 5 and Avenue 2, in front of Northpoint City on October 29 and arrested the driver.

The elderly pedestrian who was knocked down by the SMRT bus was in a conscious state when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he later died due to injuries. As per the Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao the bus was taking a turn at the junction when it hit the victim and dragging him under the moving vehicle.

An eyewitness of the tragic incident told media that the deceased male was crossing the junction with a group of people. But as he could not walk fast like other pedestrians, he had not finished crossing the road when the traffic light changed. After the police reached the accident spot they arrested 29-year-old bus driver for causing death by a negligent act.

Later, SMRT stated that the driver has since been suspended and it is assisting police with further investigation. In addition, Margaret Teo, SMRT's chief communications officer said, "We are saddened that the accident occurred and have reached out to the family to provide support and assistance."

As mentioned in Singapore Penal Code, whoever causes the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide, shall be punished- 1) in the case of a rash act, with imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years, or with fine, or with both; or 2) in the case of a negligent act, with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.