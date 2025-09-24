Elderly Man Arrested for Stabbing Woman to in Singapore's Yishun Noise Dispute

A 67-year-old man was taken into custody for murder on Wednesday, September 24, after a fight over noise at a housing block in Yishun turned deadly.

According to police, a 31-year-old Vietnamese woman passed away after being brought to the hospital unconscious.

Two others, including the suspect and a 33-year-woman were taken to hospital.

The police said that they were called at the scene at Block 323 Yishun Central at about 7.25 am on Wednesday.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said, as quoted by CNA, "Upon arrival, police saw one woman and two men lying injured at the sixth-floor corridor," adding that the suspect allegedly injured a couple with a knife.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that a fight arose from a noise dispute," the police added.

At least five police cars were parked at the block when CNA reached the scene at 10.40 am.

There were bloodstains just outside the lift, and the stairway at the lift landing had been roped off.

Reporters were cautioned to avoid the sixth-floor corridor where police officers were visible.

Clara Koh, a seventh-floor resident, told CNA that she was woken up around 7 am by "really loud shouting".

When she and and her father ran to the sixth floor, her neighbor was lying on the ground, bleeding from her stomach.

Koh, 28, claimed that her husband attempted to defend himself from a fifth-floor neighbor who was threatening to attack him with a kitchen knife.

It looked like the husband had been stabbed in the back.

"He tried to protect his wife and he got grabbed," Koh told CNA.

Koh said the attacker was in his 60s and the victims were both in their 30s.

"I can't remember if she was conscious, but her husband was asking if someone could perform CPR and call the police," she said, adding, "I ran back upstairs while my dad stayed there."

The two sets of neighbors on the fifth and sixth floors have been at odds for years, according to Koh, who moved into the apartment with her family two years ago.

The couple has two kids, ages three to five, she added.

When the kids ran around or dropped toys on the floor, the noise seemed to reach the floor below, which infuriated the fifth-floor neighbors.

According to Koh, she learned from her father that the neighbor on the fifth floor would hit the ceiling with a mop and other objects in retaliation.

Koh claimed that the man on the fifth floor didn't talk to many of his neighbors.

"I've just been in my room, sitting there and trying to figure out what's happening," Koh said. "It just feels kind of unreal, I don't understand how such a fight could happen."