Elderly Man, 87, Rushed to Hospital Following Accident Involving PMD in Singapore's Tanjong Pagar

An 87-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a personal mobility device (PMD) while crossing the road in the Tanjong Pagar area, according to reports on Monday, June 23.

However, Shin Min Daily News reported that the incident took place on Saturday, 21 June night at the junction of Cantonment Road and Neil Road.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was informed about the accident at 7.35 pm on 21 June. The incident involved an 87-year-old male pedestrian and a PMD, it added.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force said that he was conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital in a conscious state.

The readers of the Chinese publication sent photos of police cars and officers at the scene. The photos showed the PMD had fallen sideways onto the road and was being picked up by two police officers.

The PMD had a black box that looked like it was for food delivery mounted on a rack.

Its rider is thought to have been delivering something when the accident happened. In addition, a red helmet was also lying on the road.

Report stated that a 29-year-old male PMD rider is assisting the police with the ongoing investigations.

According to the Active Mobility Act, PMDs are not allowed on Singapore roads. They are allowed only on cycling paths. However, power-assisted bicycles are allowed on roads.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has the authority to prosecute those who break the rules.

On 6 June, the SPF, LTA and Health Sciences Authority conducted a joint enforcement operation against errant cyclists and PMD users in the Central Business District.

One person was taken into custody, while two PMDs, five bicycles, and one unregistered vehicle were seized after a total of 16 offences were detected, including the riding of a non-compliant PMD on a public road.