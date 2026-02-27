Elderly Couple Found Dead in Singapore Flat; Police Investigating Unnatural Death

A 71-year-old man and his 66-year-old wife were found dead in their Punggol Housing Board flat early on Friday morning, February 27, in a case that the police have classified as an unnatural death.

The officers said that they were informed about the incident at Block 408B Northshore Drive at about 6.25 am. When they arrived at the residential unit, they found the couple lying motionless inside the flat.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic later pronounced both the individuals dead at the scene. Blood was observed on the floor of the unit.

However, the police investigations are still ongoing.

By mid-afternoon, relatives had begun arriving at the block. The couple's godson, who declined to be named, reached the unit at around 2.10 pm. Officers were seen speaking with him and offering comfort.

He said that he came to know about the incident through news reports earlier in the day. "I only found out what happened when I saw it on the news. I saw the block number and the floor and thought — it's not possible that it's about them, but it is," he told The Straits Times.

He added that he had last met the couple before Chinese New Year. "We would often meet for meals. They would even wait for me to finish work before having dinner together. I don't know how this happened," he added.

The festive mood of the recent holiday still lingered outside the unit. Streamers, banners and pineapple-themed decorations put up for Chinese New Year, which was observed from February 17, remained hanging at the entrance of the flat.

At about 3.45 pm, a group of six people arrived at the unit. Two of them identified themselves to the police as the couple's children. They spoke with the officers for around 20 minutes before leaving, declining any media comment.

Investigators were seen leaving the flat later in the evening carrying several bags of evidence.

At around 5.40 pm, one officer exited with a large evidence bag estimated to be about 1.3m long. Additional officers followed about 10 minutes later with more items, including a bag labelled "biohazard waste".

At about 7.20 pm, both the bodies were removed from the unit. However, the police have still not disclosed any further details as investigations are still ongoing.