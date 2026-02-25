El Mencho Death: MFA Urges Singaporeans in Mexico to Exercise 'High Degree of Caution' Amid Surge in Violence

Singaporeans in Mexico have been advised to exercise a "high degree of caution" and avoid travel to high-risk areas following a spike in violence in parts of the country.

In a travel advisory issued on Tuesday, February 24, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) cited reported security incidents across several Mexican states, including Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Michoacan, Guerrero and Nuevo Leon and warned all the Singaporeans there.

The advisory comes after the death of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, also known as El Mencho, who reportedly died in custody after being injured during a military operation conducted by Mexican special forces.

Oseguera was widely regarded as the mastermind of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

His death has reportedly triggered violent reprisals, with cartel members engaging in firefights with security forces across various parts of the country. Dozens of people — including both soldiers and suspected cartel members — were reported killed in the clashes, while residents and tourists sought shelter as gun battles erupted.

CJNG is one of Mexico's most influential criminal organisations, known for its violent tactics as well as involvement in drug trafficking, human smuggling and financial crimes.

Considering the present scenario, MFA urged Singaporeans in Mexico to stay alert and keep abreast of developments. "They should remain vigilant, monitor the local news, heed the advice of local authorities, and avoid large crowds, protests and demonstrations," the ministry said, as quoted by CNA.

Singaporeans were also advised to take necessary safety precautions, familiarise themselves with local laws and ensure they have comprehensive travel and medical insurance coverage.

"Singaporeans are strongly encouraged to eRegister with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs...and to stay in touch with family and friends," MFA added.

The ministry's advisory underscores the fluid security situation in parts of Mexico and the need for travellers to prioritise personal safety while abroad.