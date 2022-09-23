El Crypto Doc: How to survive in a Crypto winter and Bear market?

There is no doubting it now, the crypto winter is here! Bitcoin is falling to lows even the experts at Elcryptodoc thought weren't possible until down the road. Major projects are going under and peak fear is in everyone's eyes. Elcryptodoc made a guide how you can survive a crypto winter and bear market.

This bear market is a blessing in disguise. They give those who stick around the opportunity to accumulate at prices people dream of in a bull market.

The number one advice from Elcryptodoc is that you going to need income, and some disposable income so you can start accumulating at the low and bottom prices. If your job doesn't provide enough income, go on and create a side hustle which can supplement your income giving you that boost in investment.

Day trading

An option for a side hustle is day trading in the bear market. Where in a bear market a coin doesn't pump a 100x, it is a perfect time to start day trading since there will be enough upwards and downwards movement in coins on the daily.

Yield Farming

Another option is becoming your everyday farmer! No, not farming in the literal sense like growing crops but Yield farming as there is still yield to be earned on crypto assets, even in the bear market. There are lots of responsible, decentralized organizations still providing pretty decent returns on stables.

Play 2 Earn Metaverse gaming

The last option Elcryptodoc has to earn in this bear market is by just playing games. One of those games is Moonsama Minecraft Carnage, where you hunt for resources in the Minecraft world, and those resources can be turned into crypto, aka Moonriver, which has actual value. These events are only 2 hours and they take place every Sunday... and if you are good, you can earn upwards between $2.000 and $2.800 each week for 2 hours of playing.

Now to play Carnage, you need to have a Moonsama NFT which has a floor price of 2100 Moonriver, which is over $30.000 currently. But, there is also another way to play, with VIP tickets, which at the moment of writing costs 70 Moonriver which is like around $1.000. You can earn that back in just a session or two of Carnage if you are good. So, the investment per Elcryptodoc is worth it if you are ready to play, learn and earn.

Elcryptodoc adds, there is another BIG play to earn game which is releasing during this bear market and that is Illuvium... which will be the first AAA, play 2 earn game to hit the scenes. Illuvium will be the first blockchain based game to use Unreal engine 5. The game is currently in private Beta, but he public BETA is slated for launch in the next 2 months. Meaning anyone from the public will be able to get their hands on the game.

So, how will you be able to earn with Illivium?

Well, you will be able to explore the Illivium open overworld, capturing and collecting Illuvials, the beasts that inhabit this world. This can be incredibly lucrative, especially if a player manages to capture something rare and powerful which can be sold on Marketplaces, like Gamestop's. You can also mine and harvest in the world, collecting resources to create in game items like armor and weapons, which also are NFTs and can be sold in marketplaces.

One of the coolest things will be their battle arena, where players will choose to battle each other to prove who is the superior hunter and has the best team of Illuviuls, where bets in Ethereum can be placed on the matches.. even by spectators!

How much can be earned, is yet to be seen... but the experts at Elcryptodoc thinks it will be on a level not seen in the crypto space yet!

