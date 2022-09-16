El Chapo's Nephew Gunned Down; Edel Guzmán Martínez Shot Dead While Partying in Mexico's Busy Town Square

Infamous drug lord El Chapo's nephew has been gunned down in Mexico. Edel GuzmÃ¡n MartÃ­nez was shot dead while partying in a busy town square.

He was shot early on Thursday morning at Guadalupe y Calvo, a town in the Mexican state of Chihuahua. Edel was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead because of his wounds soon after he arrived.

Authorities Confirm Victim Was El Chapo's Nephew

Officials have confirmed that the victim was the nephew of the former head of the Sinaloa Cartel.

An unidentified man also died in Guadalupe y Calvo hours after his death, according to the State Investigation Agency. The man between the age of 25-30 was found with severe stab wounds in his neck.

Edel is The Subject of A Narcocorrido

Edel is the subject of a narcocorrido - a genre of Mexican music with lyrics relating to drug trafficking or dedicated to specific drug lords - released by Los Alegres del Barranco in 2020, according to Daily Star.

He was given the name El CuÃ±ado (meaning "the brother-in-law") after El Chapo gave him the key, according to the lyrics.

Prosecutor's Office Attended to The Report of A Lifeless Person

The Prosecutor's Office attended to the report of a lifeless person in violent circumstances during the early hours of Thursday, September 15, in the municipality of Guadalupe y Calvo. The deceased today was identified as Edel GuzmÃ¡n, 36 years old, residing in the municipality of Badiraguato, Sinaloa, according to Blog del Narco Mexico.

According to the preliminary investigation, officials established that this person was in the main square of the place, when gun shots were heard and he was injured, dying while receiving medical attention at the hospital, reported the Mexican outlet.

