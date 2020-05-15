Jose Rodrigo Arechiga, also known as El Chino Antrax, is an enforcer of South American drug kingpin Joaquin El Chapo Guzman who has disappeared, escaping from the custody of the US police. Released from the jail in March, he is currently on probation. When the cops went to check on him, they found his mobile phone, without any trace of him.

Forty-year-old Arechiga was Guzman's closest enforcer and was known for his misdeeds for the Sinaloa cartel. He was arrested seven years ago on charges of importing cocaine and marijuana in Amsterdam and brought to US.

Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison

In December 2019, he was sentenced to seven years of jail term in San Diego prison but owing to his earlier jail term, he was released on March 3 but placed on probation. California requires those placed under probation to comply with specific conditions including regularly attending counseling, paying restitution, or performing community labor. Violation empowers the judge to cancel the probation order and send him/her to prison again.

When cops went to check on Arechiga, he had disappeared with his belongings except the mobile phone. The cops have reported him as apparently absconded and also have filed an affidavit in the district court. If Arechiga is arrested again, the probation authorities can seek to put him behind bars for at least nine months.

Past Life of Arechiga

Known as top enforcer of Guzman, Arechiga had founded an armed team called Los Antrax that worked for the Sinaloa cartel that was into threatening victims and adversaries with chemical spores of anthrax. Since this was not proved in his trial, it still remains an allegation.

Though he was in the wanted list, he frequently posted pictures of himself travelling and to show off his belongings including luxurious cars, yachts. Arechiga had also posted pictures with actress Paris Hilton.

San Diego cops suspect that the fugitive may have returned to Sinaloa, his native place where he started working for Guzman, who is a Mexican drug lord and former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, which is an international crime syndicate known for drug trafficking throughout the world.