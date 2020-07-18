Olympic figure skater Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya has passed away at the age of 20. According to reports from Russia the athlete fell out of a window in Moscow and lost her life on the spot.

The Russian-born skater represented Australia at the international level. Details of the tragic incident are still coming up. Russian news organization TASS reported that the athlete is believed to have committed suicide by jumping from the apartment window. A source mentioned to the news agency that the skater who retired in 12019 due to health concerns, left a not that was found after the tragic incident. The note read, "I love you."

Who was Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya?

Alexandrovskaya was born in Moscow in the year 2000. She started learning skating in 2004 and had skated with Aleksandr Epifanov in 2014–2015 and 2015–2016. After a tryout with Harley Windsor in 2015, she switched allegiance and got released from Russia with the help of her coach.

After pairing up with Windsor, on the junior level they won the Junior World Championships and also the Junior Grand Prix Final. The pair added more triumphs to their career by becoming the 2017 CS Tallinn Trophy champion, they confirmed a bronze medal at the CS Nebelhorn Trophy and also the CS US Classic. The pair was also a two-time winner of the Australian Figure Skating Championships in 2016 and also in 2018.

They represented Australia in the 2018 Winter Olympics, which was held in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The 23-year-old Windsor's parents had Australian Aboriginal roots and he was the first Indigenous Australian to compete at the Winter Olympics. The best moment in the pair's career came when they became the first Australian pair-skaters to take part at the Olympics for ten years.

However, they finished 18th, thus missing out on a top-16 spot. In 2019, following an unsuccessful season, they withdrew their names from the 2019 CS Warsaw Cup. They did not even participate in the Australian Figure Skating Championships. An announcement was later made that they retired as Alexandrovskaya was facing health issues. The investigation regarding her sudden death is still going on.