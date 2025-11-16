Eight Tugboat Crew Members Arrested for Allegedly Helping Illegal Entry into Singapore

Eight men have been taken into custody for allegedly facilitating the unlawful entry of individuals into Singapore, the police said on Sunday, November 16.

The men, aged 23 to 42, were arrested on November 9 during a Police Coast Guard operation at the Pulau Punggol Aggregate Terminal (PPAT). All eight were crew members of a foreign-registered tugboat.

According to initial findings, a 23-year-old Indonesian crew member is suspected of assisting several individuals to enter Singapore without permission on October 26. The group had reportedly concealed themselves on the barge attached to the tugboat as it was being towed into local waters.

Both the tugboat and its barge have been seized as part of investigations.

The Indonesian man was charged with abetting unlawful entry under Section 57(1)(aa) of the Immigration Act. The offence carries a mandatory jail term of between six months and two years, along with at least three strokes of the cane upon conviction.

The police said that the investigations into the remaining seven crew members are still ongoing.

They added that such offences are treated seriously and that security operations will continue in Singapore's waters to detect and deter illegal entry attempts.