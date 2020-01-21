Eight Indian tourists died in a resort in Nepal apparently due asphyxiation. The tourists, who travelled to Nepal from the south Indian state of Kerala, were found unconscious in their hotel room on Tuesday morning. The victims included two couple and four children. They were all lodged in a suite at the Everest Panorama resort, located in Daman, Thaha Municipality of Nepal's Makawanpur district. The identities of the deceased are still being ascertained.

Reason behind the death of 8 Indian tourists

"The group of Indian tourists comprising two couples and four children were found unconscious in a suite of Everest Panorama Resort in Daman this morning", Head Constable Suman Dhakal told The Himalayan Times. In an unconscious state, they were air-lifted in a chopper to HAMS Hospital in Dhumbarahi, Kathmandu. They were pronounced brought dead by the doctors.

As per reports, the people died due to asphyxiation. They had used a gas heater in their room to keep themselves warm. As the room was shut from inside, with not a single window opened, lack of ventilation caused the people to suffocate.

"We are yet to identify the name of the deceased. They were using gas heater in the room, suffocation might have caused their death", India's Asian News International (ANI) quoted SP Sushil Singh Rathore of District Police Office, Makwanpur, as saying.

A total of 15 tourists had travelled from Kerala to Nepal. They arrived at the resort at about 9:30 pm on Monday. Though they had booked four rooms, eight of them stayed in one and the rest in another, according to the resort's manager Shiva KC.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to India's External Affairs Ministry to intervene and offer assistance to the families of the deceased tourists. After autopsy, the bodies of the eight are expected to be flown back to Kerala on January 22