Egypt vs Morocco Live Streaming: How to Watch the Paris Olympics 2024 Football Bronze Medal match Online in the US, UK and India

Although their hopes for a gold medal have been shattered, Egypt and Morocco will aim to end their impressive Olympic men's football journeys with a historic first-ever podium finish when they face off in the bronze medal match in Nantes on Thursday. Both teams have delivered impressive performances at the Paris Games.

Egypt advanced as the winner of Group C and reached its first semifinal in 60 years. Morocco, which led Group B, made it to the knockout stages for the first time. After a dramatic penalty shootout win over Paraguay, the silver medalists from 2004, Egypt had almost nearly pulled off an upset against host France in the semifinals.

Fight for Honor

A late goal by Jean-Philippe Mateta pushed the match in Lyon into extra time. Egypt ultimately lost 3-1 but is now focused on securing its first Olympic medal under Brazilian coach Rogerio Micale, who previously guided his team to gold in 2016.

Morocco's rise in world football continues following their impressive run to the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup, where they finished fourth after defeating top teams Spain and Portugal.

Morocco, having defeated the United States 4-0 in the quarterfinals, pushed Spain to the limit in the semifinal in Marseille. Soufiane Rahimi, the tournament's top scorer with six goals, gave Morocco an early lead, and could become the first player to score in six consecutive Olympic matches.

Despite a 2-1 late loss to the Tokyo silver medallists, coach Tarik Sektioui remains optimistic about his team's performance.

When and Where

The Egypt vs Morocco Paris Olympics 2024 bronze medal match will be played on Thursday, Aug 8, at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France.

The Egypt vs Morocco Paris Olympics 2024 bronze medal match begins at 5pm (local time), 11am ET, 4pm BST and 8:30 pm IST.

How to Watch/ Livestream

United States: The Egypt vs Morocco Paris Olympics 2024 bronze medal match will be broadcast on Peacock, NBC Sports, Universo while live streaming will be available on Fubo.

United Kingdom: The Egypt vs Morocco Paris Olympics 2024 bronze medal match will be broadcast on Discovery+, EuroSport Player UK. The Egypt vs Morocco Paris Olympics 2024 bronze medal match will be available for livestreaming on discovery+ App, EuroSport 2 UK

India: The Egypt vs Morocco Paris Olympics 2024 bronze medal match will be broadcast on Sports 18 Network, and available for livestreaming on JioCinema app and website for free.