Egypt will be extending the nationwide night-time curfew by 15 days till April 23 for countering the spread of the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly stated on Wednesday.

Airports will also stayed closed, he said in a televised news conference, adding that the curfew would now start one hour later at 8pm local time each evening.

