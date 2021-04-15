Eggs and Water Bottle Thrown at CNN Crew Filming Daunte Wright Protests in Minnesota (VIDEO)

A large group of protesters gathered in Minnesota chased away a CNN crew while they were attempting to film the fourth night of demonstrations over the unjust killing of Daunte Wright.

One elderly member of the CNN crew got hit in the head by a water bottle and fell to the ground by the impact, nearby the Brooklyn Center police station.

However, a few people in the crowd called for a medic and the crew member got up saying and insisting the crowd, ''It's all good, I'm fine, it's all good, no worries people.''

The confrontation began when two women approached CNN reporter Miguel Marquez and demanded that his team needs to cover another protest which is happening a few streets away and should not focus on the policemen guarding them.

Marquez tried to calmly tell the women that he cannot meet their demands and filming across the street is not possible, and that is when the two women called few other protestors to confront the crew yelling at them to leave the spot.

The crew, sensing danger, ran towards their car and as soon as their vehicle moved, multiple protesters joined together and pelted eggs at the car. One person is heard asking in the video, ''What did they do?'' while another voice responds, ''CNN, being some b****es.''

Reporter from the Washington Examiner Nic Rowan was also among the media crew filming the protest and recorded a few clips showing demonstrators harassing and intimidating the CNN crew.

''Protesters throw a water bottle at a CNN crew member and hit him square on the head. They mock him when he falls down,'' he tweeted along with the video, and continued with another clip, ''Protesters just chased the entire CNN crew away from the police precinct.''

Also, CNN reporter Miguel Marquez took to Twitter addressing the encounter he faced with the protestors and assured everyone that he and his team members are doing fine. ''My team and I are fine and I appreciate your concern. I hope for equal justice under the law and will continue to report on this vital story as it unfolds.''

Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old black man, was fatally shot to death by a policewoman named Kimberly Potter during a traffic stop in Minneapolis after she mistook her gun for a Taser. Protests across America erupted after the news of the killing broke out demanding justice and a stop to police brutality.