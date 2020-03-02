Former professional Ice hockey player Brooks Laich has decided to dedicate 2020 towards exploring his sexuality and sexual desires. The 36-year-old has been married to actress Julianne Hough for the last two years. His decision to explore his personal limits of sexual desire as well as those of his wife was supported by Julianne.

Laich opens up about his 'beautiful new side of life'

The former hockey player hosts a show How Men Think on iHeartRadio podcast. He spoke about his new agenda for 2020 on the latest episode of the show.

"Nothing dirty can exist between two people in love. A big part of my journey in 2020 is exploring my sexuality. And by that I don't mean if I'm gay or straight. I mean, in my sexual relationship, what is my sexuality and what am I craving, and what are my desires and what are my wife's?" he said, according to FOX News.

"How can we have this language to feed each other and get everything we want and be sexually expressed to the nth degree in everything," he went on to add. Julianne, former America's Got Talent judge, married Laich in a romantic ceremony at Coeur d'Alene, Idaho in 2017.

Laich credits Julianne for helping him explore his new side

Revealing that being sexual never gained priority in his life until now, Laich said: "I woke up as an athlete, wanted to train, wanted to eat, sleep, rest, perform. Sexuality was way below all of that for the majority of my life."

"When you say sexuality, culture or society thinks it's gay or straight. Some people are figuring that out, that's fine, but my journey is discovering and learning and figuring out my capacity for sexual feelings, which in my life have been very low on the priority list," he said.

"And now, I've discovered this and... through doing this show and also through my wife, who's exploring this as well, and shared a lot of this with me and has perked my interest in it. I've been exposed to a beautiful new side of life that I never, ever explored or thought to explore before and it's amazing," he said while insisting that he was 'looking for a deeper connection and romance and not a threesome.'