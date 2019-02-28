Singapore's Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has scored its best performance with five subject areas in the global top 10 and 21 other subjects are now in world's top 50, as per the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject that was announced on Wednesday, February 27.

The five best subjects are Materials Science, which is in the top three, followed by Electrical & Electronic Engineering (6th). NTU's Communication & Media Studies (8th), Chemistry (9th) and Civil & Structural Engineering (10th).

There are six more subjects, which were positioned in top 20 and these are Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing Engineering (11th), Chemical Engineering (12th), Computer Science & Information Systems (12th), Environmental Sciences (14th), Education (14th), and Library & Information Management (18th).

The institution also improved in 17 out of the 21 subjects that are ranked in the top 50 that includes Psychology, which has moved to the 40th position from 58, as well as Business Management Studies and Biological Sciences, both of them are now in 27th and 43rd position respectively.

NTU also achieved sixth place in the world for Engineering & Technology under the broad Subject (Faculty area) rankings due to its performance in the field of engineering study. It should be noted that now NTU has become the top institution in Singapore for Engineering & Technology for three years continuously.

As per Times Higher Education World University Rankings, published in the year of 2018, while National University of Singapore (NUS) slipped to 23rd position and China's Tsinghua University snatched the title of Asia's top university, NTU improved its position and moved to 51st. In 2017, NTU, which has 33,000 undergraduate and postgraduate students in the Engineering, Business, Science, Humanities, Arts, & Social Sciences and Graduate colleges, managed to grab the 52nd place.