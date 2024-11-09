Edelman Appoints Rakesh Thukral as New Asia Pacific CEO

Edelman has appointed Rakesh Thukral as its new CEO for Asia-Pacific operations, taking over from Warren Fernandez, who is stepping down to pursue a new role in public policy. Fernandez will remain with Edelman through the year to support the transition, with Thukral's appointment effective immediately.

Reflecting on Fernandez's departure, Ed Williams, President of Edelman International, noted, "Warren has broadened Edelman's APAC expertise and deepened our capacity to support clients in the media sector. His leadership will be missed, but we wish him every success as he moves forward."

Williams emphasized the strategic importance of Thukral's new role, saying, "The APAC region is a cornerstone of Edelman's global operations. Rakesh's background in guiding international companies in India and supporting Indian companies abroad makes him uniquely positioned to lead."

Thukral expressed his enthusiasm for the role, commenting, "Under Warren and Ed, Edelman's APAC team has earned accolades like the Creative Effectiveness Lions and PRovoke's Global SABRE Awards. I am excited to lead our teams in delivering impactful solutions for our clients across Asia."