EDALOU PARIS: Bringing Versatility and Luxury in Every Bag

Style-savvy and fashion-forward women know that accessories can make or break an outfit. The perfect brunch or girls' night out ensemble needs a statement bag to match. For the woman looking for versatile and luxurious bags and accessories to complete their look, look no further than EDALOU PARIS.

EDALOU PARIS is an accessories label based in Paris, France. Each of their collections is designed with multi-functional elements to complement a wide variety of needs and stylistic preferences. Every bag and accessory the brand offers is a celebration of love and passion for design, serving as a reminder to enjoy life and all it has to offer.

Born in New York City, EDALOU PARIS is the brainchild of Eda Lourdes. While she had a successful career in Finance, she found her true calling in fashion. Working with various fashion houses throughout the years gave her in-depth insights into the industry, which she put to good use in launching her own line of luxury bags.

After being nominated for the Independent Handbag Designer Awards in 2019, Eda Lourdes has steadily built a name for herself and her company. The La Coucou handbag is an award-winning piece by Eda Lourdes designed for EDALOU PARIS. Designed with versatility in mind, it can seamlessly transition from daytime to nighttime look. Handmade in Paris, this bag is made from the best quality leather and gold metal hardware. This bag also has a removable strap that allows for multiple style options, whether as a cross-body bag, belt bag, or even a clutch.

EDALOU PARIS also offers two other versatile bags in their line, the Mini Coucou and the Coucou Cabas. The Mini Coucou is a micro bag that is just the perfect size for the bare essentials. Like the La Coucou, it comes with a removable strap and can be worn in several ways. The Coucou Cabas, on the other hand, offer more space. In addition, it can be styled as either a tote bag or a hobo bag, perfect for a busy day of errands.

Aside from bags, EDALOU also carries a few accessories. Fans of the brand can purchase the Coucou Heart Hook Up, which can be used as a necklace, keyholder, or all-around hook. Hearts are a recurring theme for this brand, and with that design identity in mind, they created the Coucou Signature Heart. This metal heart accessory can serve as a necklace or bracelet charm, as well as an addition to the bags in this line. To complete any look, individuals can also purchase the Coucoux Bracelet, which is inspired by the Love Lock Bridge in Paris.

Versatility is at the heart of every EDALOU PARIS product, but so is quality and sustainability. The materials used for their bags and accessories are carefully and intentionally selected and sourced from artisans to create luxury pieces that will stand the test of time. The company also implements a pre-order or made-to-order system to combat unnecessary overproduction and reduce waste.

Eda Lourdes is fond of saying that EDALOU PARIS is a brand dreamed in Puerto Rico, born in New York City, and made in Paris. The culture and lifestyle of these three places have inspired her in every step she took towards achieving her dreams. What started out as a dream became a brand that empowers women to embrace the endless possibilities life can give.