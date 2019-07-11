It was on July 05, 2019 that California was rattled with a 6.4 M earthquake and within 24 hours, another powerful quake measuring 7.1 in the Richter scale hit the area. Now, using very advanced equipment in earth's orbit, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory has shared an image that shows the scars left behind by these powerful quakes.

During the study, scientists at NASA used the data obtained by the ALOS-2 satellite after the earthquake, and they compared the readings taken by the satellite last year. The results show how the landscape in the area was drastically affected due to the powerful tremors.

"The interferogram is derived from synthetic aperture radar (SAR) images from the ALOS-2 satellite, operated by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). The images were taken before (April 16, 2018) and after (July 8, 2019) the sequence of earthquakes. Each color cycle represents 4.8 inches (12 centimeters) of ground displacement in the radar line-of-sight," wrote NASA in a recent blog post.

In the meantime, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) has revealed that they have detected more than 1000 aftershocks since July 05.

It should be noted that people in the United States has been expecting a catastrophic earthquake to happen anytime, as many experts have previously revealed that the San Andreas fault is ripe for a major tremor. These powerful quakes indicate that a truly devastating earthquake could strike the country when residents of the country least expect it.

A few days back, Thomas Rockwell, a geology professor at the San Diego State University had revealed that the last strong earthquake that hit the area happened before 380 years. As per Rockwell, the average earthquake recurrent interval in this area is about 180 years, and this indicates that a devastating quake is imminent.

Adding up to the fear factor, Perry Stone, a prophecy preacher had also claimed that a giant tsunami will hit California following a strong earthquake.