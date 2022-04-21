Earthquake of Magnitude 6.7 Strikes Off Nicaraguan Coast; No Tsunami Alert Issued

A strong earthquake measuring 6.7 on Richter Scale struck off the western coast of Nicaragua. However, no tsunami alert was issued.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake hit at 1:42 am (0742 GMT) at a depth of 25.3 kilometers (15.7 miles), with the epicenter located about 38 miles from the coastline.

Strong tremors were also felt in the Nicaraguan capital Managua. However, the geological bodies have anticipated that there's very less possibility of any casualties or damage.

Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo also spoke to the media over the quake. He revealed that there's no immediate report of damage.

More to follow.