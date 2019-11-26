Facebook has launched a new app that will help users earn rewards by performing certain tasks and answering surveys. The Facebook Viewpoints app is basically a market research app, which will use the insights to improve other Facebook products such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Oculus, and Portal.

How to earn money on Facebook Viewpoints app

The company believes that the best way to improve a product is to ask the people who regularly use it. The app will allow users to participate in surveys, complete tasks, and perform research. For doing this, Facebook will reward users with actual money, but you won't get the money right away. Users will have to complete milestones by earning points. Once you reach a milestone, Facebook will send PayPal contributions to the user.

This is the second market research app by Facebook, but this time, the company promises that it won't collect or use your information without your consent. When a user joins Facebook Viewpoints, the app will ask for information such as name, email address, country of residence, gender, location, and date of birth. It will then tell you how your information will be used.

Facebook promises to not share information without consent

Facebook promises that it won't sell your data to third-party buyers, and will not share any of your activity publicly. The app requires users to be 18 years or older and each program will have its own requirements.

One of the first programs will be a well-being survey, which aims to understand how Facebook impacts users well-being. The company says that it would use the insights from this survey to improve products and reduce the negative impact of social media.

It is quite simple to join the Facebook Viewpoints app. All you have to do is download the app and then sign up. Once you've done so, you will receive invitations to join programs. Facebook will also explain about the program and tell you how many points you'll receive when you finish. Once you reach a certain amount of points, Facebook will send you a payment directly via PayPal.

As of now, the Facebook Viewpoints app is only available to users in the US. However, the company will be expanding the program to other countries next year.