"E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" star Henry Thomas was arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Tualatin, Oregon on Monday night. The child star in the classic 1982 movie has allegedly stopped in the middle of a residential intersection.

According to reports, the 48-year-old was taken into custody after police arrived at the scene following a 911 call by another driver about a car that was not moving in Tualatin, about 12 miles south of Portland.

According to TMZ, police found him passed out behind the wheel of the motionless vehicle. The actor, who was also part of Netflix's "The Haunting of Hill House," was booked for misdemeanor driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Thomas was taken to Washington County Jail, where he was charged, according to Tualatin PD public information officer, Jennifer Massey. It remains unclear if he was still in police custody. Other details about the incident are yet to be revealed.

In addition to his appearance in the 1982 Stephen Spielberg film and the recent Netflix series, Thomas has also appeared in "Legends of the Fall" in 1994, "Gangs of New York" in 2002 and "The Last Ride" in 2011.