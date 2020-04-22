The Chinese e-commerce giants Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd and JD have launched booking services for the coronavirus or COVID-19 tests, both the companies made an announcement.

The services that got announced have been launched as China is increasing testing for the illness and also as the city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province of China, which is the initial epicentre of the virus outbreak opens up from lockdown.

Alibaba Group and JD launch booking services for COVID-19 tests in China

Users searching for "Coronavirus Nucleic Acid Test" in Taobao or Tmall, Alibaba's two main e-commerce sites, are directed to a page offering appointments at nearby sites. Prices depend on the city, with tests in Shanghai costing 180 yuan ($25.42) and tests in Beijing costing 258 yuan. They are available in nine cities but Alibaba intends to extend this.

JD.com, one of Alibaba's main rivals in China, launched a similar booking platform last week for tests in Beijing. On Saturday, the Beijing authorities ordered individuals leaving Wuhan and returning to residences in Beijing to take a nucleic acid test before their quarantine ends.

Several cities and provinces have also announced that coronavirus testing would be available to citizens on a voluntary basis, instead of only those required to be tested by the government because of their travel history. Many other countries battling the coronavirus have faced a dire shortage of test kits in hospital facilities. Diagnostic companies inside and outside of China are attempting to ramp up research production of test products.

(With agency inputs)