E-bike Rider, 40, Rushed to Hospital After Colliding With Car in Singapore's Punggol

A 40-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after his power-assisted bicycle (PAB) struck a car on Sunday, May 11, in Punggol.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were informed about a collision involving a car and a PAB at about 11 pm at the junction of Punggol Drive and Punggol East. The man was taken conscious to Sengkang General Hospital.

A video that was shared on SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page showed a car turning right at a junction from the left-most lane while a PAB rider is traveling straight from the right lane.

For those traveling straight ahead and to the right, the traffic signals were green. After the impact, the rider was thrown from his PAB and landed in front of the vehicle.

The PAB was seen swerving in the direction of a zebra crossing, barely avoiding another vehicle, and then stopping.

The police investigations are still ongoing.