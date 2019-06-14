Dwayne Johnson is famous to most people by his stage name The Rock. The American actor has previously struggled during the earlier days of his career but as per Forbes, the Jumanji movie actor's net worth is reportedly $165 million.

Apart from acting, Dwayne Johnson owns his own production company, Seven Bucks Productions. He is also famous for charging hefty fees for brand endorsements. Back in 2018, he reportedly made around $15 million from his endorsement deal with Under Armour and another $15 million with Ford, via a previous report by Forbes.

If you follow Dwayne Johnson on Instagram, you will be aware of the fact that he loves drinking tequila. The WWE wrestler is also turning his love for tequila into a multimillion-dollar business. As per his Instagram posts, we will soon get to see Johnson's own tequila brand in the market.

Dwayne Johnson has several interesting projects in the coming months. It is estimated that from his future projects, he is again going to become the World's highest paid actor.

The Baywatch movie star was last seen in Stephen Merchant's biographical sports comedy-drama movie, Fighting with My Family. Under his production company, Seven Bucks Productions, he also produced Zachary Levi's Shazam! movie.

Dwayne Johnson is going to star as Hobbs in the upcoming buddy cop action film, Hobbs & Shaw — the spinoff from The Fast and the Furious franchise. The film will feature Johnson sharing the screen space with Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Helen Mirren, and Vanessa Kirby.

After Hobbs & Shaw, fans will get to see The Rock in Jake Kasdan's upcoming action-adventure comedy film, Jumanji 3. The film will serve as a direct sequel to the earlier release, Jumanji: Welcome the Jungle. The film will bring back the cast from the previous part and is scheduled to release on December 13, 2019.

Lastly, Dwayne Johnson has another big budget movie lined up which is scheduled to release in July 2020. The former WWE champion will star in Disney's Jungle Cruise movie. The film is set in the 1930s during the Great Depression where a riverboat captain, played by Johnson, takes a scientist and her brother on a mission into the jungle to find the famous Tree of Life.