Dwayne Johnson known as The Rock expressed his gratitude to the Fast and Furious producers and star co-star Vin Diesel for supporting the offshoot in Hobbs & Shaw.

Dwayne was seen in Fast & Furious franchise's first blockbuster spinoff Hobbs & Shaw. The 47-year-old actor who is popularly known as The Rock also hinted towards reunion with Vin Diesel's character Dom Toretto in a return to the main series.

Dwayne Johnson shared a video on Instagram in which he thanked fans for making Hobbs & Shaw a global success. He said, "I just want to say thank you guys so, so much. You have officially made Hobbs & Shaw not only a massive, global success — as we've just crossed $750 million dollars at the global box office — but also, you helped enable a build-out and an expansion of the Fast and Furious universe."

In the video, Johnson also thanked Studio Universal and his cast and crew for their "relentless effort to push this thing uphill to make it a big hit." At the end of the video, Johnson thanked his co-star Vin Diesel and said, "I want to thank brother Vin for your support of Hobbs & Shaw."

Dwayne Johnson made his entry in the Fast series in its fifth sequel Fast Five, the film was the highest-grossing entry of the franchise at that time. The film also became the first to collect half a billion worldwide when it released in 2011. The biggest blockbuster of the franchise at that time went on collecting $630 million.

After giving a thanking speech in the video, The Rock ended the video, by saying, "And of course, all roads lead to one thing... I'll be seeing you soon, Toretto."

Interestingly, in 2016, Dwayne Johnson made a controversial statement about his co-stars. He took to Instagram to target his co-stars while shooting for The Fate of the Furious and said, "Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't. The ones that don't are too chicken sh-t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses,"

However, after two days, Johnson cooled down and deleted the post. Then he wrote on the Instagram post "Family can have differences of opinion and fundamental core beliefs". Earlier also, Dwayne has said a lot about Vin but in the end, he had said that he has no grudges with Diesel.



