The Rock, Dwayne Johnson, in a lengthy video on Instagram, called out US President Donald Trump for what he called his lack of leadership amid the George Floyd protests across the country. Taking to his social media account, the Jumanji: The Next Level star, wrote: "Where is our leader at this time, at this time when our country is down on its knees begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain? Begging and pleading with its arms out, just wanting to be heard. ... We must say the words Black Lives Matter."

Trump has lashed out at the protesters, calling them "thugs" and threatened to use the military against them. He posted a tweet which read, "when the looting starts, the shooting starts." However, Twitter spotted the message and prevented its users from viewing the content on the grounds that it glorified violence.

Tear gas was used to disperse the protesters at the White House so that Trump could walk to St John's Church and stand for a photo-op while holding a Bible.

The Rock called on Trump to usher in change and "normalize equality" and to take "full accountability" for systemic racism. "There is military force that has been deployed on our own people. Looters? Yes. Criminals? Absolutely. But on protesters, who are begging and pleading?" said Johnson, adding, "On protesters who are in pain?

The actor thanked people around the world for protesting for equality. According to reports, all 50 states in the US held protests against police brutality.