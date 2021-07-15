Dwayne Haskins' Wife Arrested for Knocking Out His Tooth During Wedding Vow Renewal Party

Pittsburg Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins' wife Kalabrya Gondrezick faces a felony charge of battery and domestic violence after she allegedly knocked out Haskins' tooth earlier this month. The couple was in Las Vegas, along with their 14 friends, to renew their wedding vows when the incident occurred.

Reports claim that Gondrezick and her friends were scheduled to attend a "Magic Mike" show, and Haskins and his friends had planned to go to Drai's Beach Club & Nightclub. Haskins had left to the nightclub without waiting for Gondrezick and her friends. When they returned the heated argument turned physical.

Reports claim that Gondrezick got angry as Haskins along with his friends went to a nightclub without waiting for her and her friends. Haskins was punched so hard that he had to be treated for facial injuries at a local hospital. The cops had reportedly found the missing piece of Haskins' tooth in the hotel room.

When security officer of The Cosmopolitan rushed to their room, Haskins is said to have yelled, "I want her out of my room. She hit me and cut my lip open." Reports claimed that the the couple had got married on March 19, 2021.



Case Due For Hearing

On July 12, Haskins had taken to his official Instagram page to announce his wedding to Gondrezick. He posted the photo of the couple flashing their wedding ring. The photo was captioned: "Couldn't make you wait forever, for forever. This is forever." The couple had got engaged at TAO Asian Bistro & Nightclub at The Venetian.

Gondrezick's domestic violence case is due for hearing on August 3. Gondrezick has posted bail and is scheduled to appear in court. But reports claim that the couple seems to have made up.

Haskins was picked up by Washington in the first-round draft in 2019. But it released him after two unsuccessful seasons. Thus he had lost the starting job and in addition was fined $40,000 for violating COVID-19 protocols by partying without a mask. By the time he was released, he had earned $14 million from Washington.

But he hoped of renewing his career when he struck a one-year deal with Steelers for $850,000 in January 2021. Gondrezick played basketball at Michigan State University. Her sister Kysre was the fourth overall pick in last year's WNBA draft, playing for the Indiana Fever.