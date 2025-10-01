Dutch student Djinn Opten found out that robots were becoming increasingly present in various aspects of daily life across Shanghai during his postgraduate studies in the city.

This growing visibility sparked in him the sense that a future in which humans coexist with robots is accelerating than expected

In September, Djinn visited JAKA Robotics September, a Shanghai-based company specializing in flexible intelligent robots, where he tasted a custom coffee topped with latte art created by a robot, observed large-scale production of robotic arms, and learned how these machines are being flexibly configured and widely applied across both industrial and everyday scenarios.

He also explored China's first open-source collaborative platform for humanoid robotics — National and Local Co-built Embodied Artificial Intelligence Robotics Innovation Center.

Djinn said that he began to wonder: Why is Shanghai's robotics industry advancing so rapidly? How should human beings view these "robotic companions" an how can people live and work alongside them?

He gained insight into emerging trends in humanoid robot development and learned how the open-source model is enabling cross-industry and international collaboration in the field of embodied intelligence.

Djinn said he was optimistic based on what he learned in Shanghai that through global cooperation in embodied intelligence, a future of harmonious human–robot coexistence is possible, which would elevate human progress to the next level.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JRIYMl-8jhQ&t=21s