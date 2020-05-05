The total number of coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands increased by 317 taking the total 41,087 on Tuesday with 86 new deaths, the health authorities stated.

The country's death toll stands at 5,168, the National Institute for Health (RIVM) said in its daily update. The RIVM cautioned that it only reports confirmed cases, and actual numbers are higher.

COVID-19 in the Netherlands

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world claiming the lives of more than 250,000 people globally and infected over 3.5 million people worldwide. The virus outbreak which probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province has ben described as a pandemic.

(With agency inputs)