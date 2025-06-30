Duo, Including Woman, Nabbed for Involvement in Sale of Illegal Streaming Devices in Singapore

Two people, including a 32-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, were arrested on Sunday, June 29, for their alleged involvement in online sales of illegal streaming devices.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that the arrests were made as a result of raids by Criminal Investigation Department officers near Jalan Damai, Jalan Tenaga, Kaki Bukit Ave 4, and Kaki Bukit Ave 6.

Over 100 illegal streaming devices that allow users to access unapproved online content from illicit sources were confiscated during the operation.

The SPF said, "The estimated street value of these devices is more than S$32,000. Police investigations are ongoing."

Infringement by creating, selling, importing, distributing, or providing devices or services to access works without the consent of copyright owners is punishable by up to $100,000 in fines, up to five years in jail, or both under the Copyright Act 2021.

"The police take a serious view of intellectual property rights infringement and would like to remind the public that the distribution and sales of illegal streaming devices are serious offences. The Police will not hesitate to take tough action against perpetrators who profit at the expense of legitimate businesses and consumers," concluded SPF.

The 32-year-old man was also allegedly discovered in possession of multiple e-vaporizers and associated parts during the raid, which is against Sections 15(3)(a) and 16(3)(a) of the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act 1993. The man had been referred to the Health Sciences Authority for investigations.