Duo Arrested in Singapore for Involvement in Loan Shark Harassment Case

Two men, aged 20 and 21, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of loan shark harassment in Singapore.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they were informed about a case of loan shark harassment at a residential unit along Pasir Ris Street 51 on September 23 at about 10.40 pm. According to them, the wall in front of the unit was scribbled with loan shark-related graffiti.

SPF said in a statement, "Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division, Ang Mo Kio Police Division and Police Operations Command Centre established the identities of the two men and arrested them on September 24."

The two men are thought to have been involved in other comparable instances of loan shark harassment, according to preliminary investigations. As part of the case, a red marker and a cell phone were confiscated.

The Moneylenders Act of 2008 will be used to charge the two men in court. Loan shark harassment is punishable by a fine of S$5,000 to S$50,000, up to five years in jail, and up to six canings for first-time offenders.

"The police have zero tolerance for loan shark harassment activities. Those who deliberately vandalize properties, cause annoyance or disrupt public safety, peace and security, will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law," concluded SPF.