In a recent documentary that was aired on ITV News, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle confesses that her British friends had warned her about dating Prince Harry. The documentary interview titled 'Harry & Meghan: An African Journey', was aired in the U.K. on October 20. She also admitted that she was naive about how the British press is and the kind of scrutiny she would be under if she dated the Prince. In the interview, Duchess Meghan opened about her struggles as a new mother and as a new royal. Post this interview with ITV News, Duchess Meghan has been slammed by Wendy Williams.

On 'The Wendy Williams Show', Williams claimed that Meghan was lying about her friends warning her about dating a prince mainly to get sympathy. On the show, she said, "You know who warned her? Some hating-ass girlfriend of hers." She further went on to say, "You know what I'm saying? Like, you meet a prince, and your friend is going to tell you not to marry? Or Meghan's lying to try to [get] sympathy." Williams also played a clip from the interview sequence that had Meghan speak about her friends' warning her. After the clip was played, Williams seemed agitated and she spoke about how Duchess Meghan knew what she was signing up for and made it a point to let the world know she wasn't going to get any sympathy for her actions.

She said, "You knew exactly what you were doing. Please don't try to garner sympathy from us. You knew what you were doing." Wendy Williams also went on to criticise the "Suits" alum about how the paparazzi follow her everywhere she goes now that she is a royal. She threw some more shade at the Duchess by saying how no one knew who Meghan was before she became a part of the royal family. "They weren't following you when you were on Suits. We didn't even know who you were!" she said. This is not the first time Duchess Meghan has been slammed by the media. She has been under the radar from the time she started dating Prince Harry.