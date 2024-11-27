Dubai Tech Leader Avenix Fzco Debuts FXDyno Trading Robot

In a recent development from Dubai's financial technology sector, Avenix Fzco has announced FXDyno, a forex robot designed for MetaTrader 4 users. This automated trading system focuses on Gold market operations within the M15 timeframe, introducing a structured approach to market participation.

The goal of Avenix Fzco was to have FXDyno tested and optimized with data from 2016 to the present day, establishing a foundation for systematic trading operations. According to Avenix Fzco, FXDyno utilizes 100% quality tick data provided by Tick Data Suite, operated by Thinkberry SRL, with the data sourced from DukasCopy.

System Architecture and Trading Methodology

The forex robot employs a wave-based trading strategy, analyzing market conditions through multiple technical indicators: the Relative Strength Index (RSI), Fractal Analysis, Moving Averages (MA), and Momentum Indicators. This analytical framework operates without relying on high-frequency trading methods, avoiding scalping, grid trading, and hedging techniques.

Users should note the system's requirement of a $10,000 initial deposit. FXDyno incorporates an Auto-Lot function that automatically adjusts position sizes as account balances fluctuate, while maintaining a user-friendly interface accessible to traders of various experience levels.

The software's risk management protocol includes:

A six-trade maximum for open positions Fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss levels Trailing Stops implementation Global Stop Loss based on drawdown percentage Integrated spread and slippage filters

Support and Accessibility

Avenix Fzco maintains a dedicated support structure for FXDyno users, with technical assistance available 24 hours a day, five days per week. The forex robot can be evaluated through a demo version on the MT4 Strategy Tester, allowing potential users to examine its features and functionality before making a decision.

FXDyno's interface design emphasizes accessibility while retaining comprehensive trading capabilities. The system's automated features aim to provide consistent operational parameters, supporting systematic trading approaches through various market conditions.

About Avenix Fzco

Avenix Fzco, headquartered in Dubai, specializes in developing forex trading software solutions. The company focuses on creating tools that incorporate real-time market data integration and analytical capabilities for the MetaTrader 4 platform. Avenix Fzco's product line includes various forex robots designed to cater to different trading strategies and market conditions. The company emphasizes continuous software updates to adapt to changing market dynamics and integrate new trading technologies. Beyond product development, Avenix Fzco aims to foster a collaborative trading environment by providing technological solutions and customer support. Traders can explore FXDyno's capabilities by accessing the demo version through Avenix Fzco's official website.

https://fxdyno.com/