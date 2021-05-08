Dubai Nude Balcony Photoshoot: Playboy Vitaliy Grechin Released and Flies Back Home

American playboy Vitaliy Grechin who was arrested for organizing the Dubai nude balcony photoshoot has finally been freed from custody after being held at a Dubai prison for for 22 days.

Grechin flew out of the United Arab Emirates on the last available flight on May 7 and is headed home to the United States. It is reported that he had tested positive for Covid-19 while in jail and was let free only after being tested negative a day ago.

A picture of Grechin at the airport holding his passport before boarding the flight is doing the rounds on social media and the playboy was deported in the Emirates plane. Reports state that the playboy and all the models involved have been banned from entering the UAE for five years.

Just recently, Grechin had revealed that his prison release was uncertain as the authorities didn't give him any information and was mostly left alone in the cell and the guards didn't respond to his questions. ''Until the last minute in the airport, it was up in the air,'' he said to the DailyStar.

The playboy revealed that he didn't do anything wrong and his work was nothing less of an artwork which would have been considered normal anywhere else around the world. ''Everywhere else in the world it would be considered normal,'' he said and continued, ''In magazines, it would be considered art, it was a unique shot,'' and stressed that ''it is not porn.''

Grechin revealed that he had paid 20 women to fly down from Ukraine and Russia in an all-expenses-paid fun trip to Dubai to escape the lockdowns and had costed him around $10,000 and stated that all the women were his friends and knows them personally.

The playboy stood by the women saying they haven't done anything wrong nor did they involve themselves in escorting or prostitution and were just having some fun. ''It's the equivalent of going out to a club or for dinner. There was no escorting, selling, buying, none of that,'' he said.

When asked if he has any regret for organizing the photoshoot, Grechin said he regrets doing the shoot and had to pay six-digit legal fees before he was allowed to board the plane. ''Of course, I regret it. I lost a month of my life and you can't imagine the lawyer fees I have to pay. It makes me want to cry,'' he summed it up.