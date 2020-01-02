Digital Single-Lens Reflex Cameras or DSLR cameras may seem to be a dying technology that's paving way for Mirrorless cameras which may become more popular in 2020, but that doesn't mean that companies will stop making DSLRs. At least, that's what Japanese camera-giants Canon and Nikon think.

Whilst Canon could launch a bunch of DSLRs this year, Nikon will quite likely launch the successor to the highly recommended NIKON D750, after five years, at CES 2020 which kicks off on January 7 in Las Vegas.

New DSLR could be called Nikon D780

The news of a possible Nikon D780 launch comes from a very reliable camera news leaker from Japan called Nokishita. According to the leaker, Nikon is heading up to announce what the leaker suggests will be the successor to the popular D750, alongside another Nikon CoolPix series camera which will be named CoolPix P950 and two lenses.

The leaker tweeted the information on December 31, which has the mention of the names 'D780', 'COOLPIX P950' and 'AF-S NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8R FL ED SR VR' and 'NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S.'

The tweet which is in Japanese up on translation reveals that Nikon is updating it's product portfolio in the overseas markets to include the D780, a CoolPix P950 SuperZoom bridge camera, an AF-S NIKKOR 120-300mm lens with f/2.8 aperture and a NIKKOR Z-Series 70-200mm f/2.8 lens. The tweet suggests that the products will be announced soon, but doesn't mention exactly when. However, some reports suggest that the company is could announce them the first day of CES 2020, i.e. on January 7.

DSLRs in 2020

Meanwhile, the year 2020 will be mostly the year of the Mirrorless camera, but DSLRs such as the upcoming D780 will make a mark. The rumors of an upgraded successor of the D750 started emerging in November last year when some specs of the rumored DSLR were revealed.

Nikons's upcoming full-frame DSLR is expected to come with a 24 megapixel back-illuminated sensor which aids in better low-light photography. The camera is also said to come with an improved image sensor which will be capable of 4K video recording at 30fps.

The D780 could retain the same 51-point autofocus system of it's predecessor when focusing via the viewfinder. But when shooting in live view is concerned, the D780 could use the 273+point-on-sensor PDAF system such as the one used in Nikon Z6.

As for the price, rumors suggests that the Nikon D780 could cost anywhere between $1999 to $2200, which is almost in line with the launch price of the D750 which launched at $2300 back in 2014. Although there is no official confirmation from Nikon on the same, but we will find out very soon as CES 2020 isn't too far.

DSLR vs Mirrorless Cameras

While Mirrorless cameras have the advantage of being lightweight, more compact and faster and take better videos they come at the cost of fewer lenses and accessories to go along with them. DSLRs make do with a larger selection of lenses of varying apertures and also have the advantage of an optical viewfinder which works better in low-light conditions.

On the flipside, DSLRs are comparatively more complex to use and are bulkier than Mirrorless cameras.