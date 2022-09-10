A drunken Rudy Giuliani lashed out with Islamophobic comments during a dinner party in 2016, a new book has revealed. The former personal attorney of the then US President Donald Trump went on unhinged rants about Muslim people at the time when he was being considered to head a commission on "radical Islamic terrorism".

The New Book

The book - Holding the Line: Inside the Nation's Preeminent US Attorney's Office and its Battle with the Trump Justice Department - says that an inebriated Giuliani mistook a Jewish man wearing a yarmulke for a Muslim.

Geoffrey Berman's new book said the former New York City mayor called out â€“ "I'm sorry to have tell you this, but the founder of your religion is a murderer". He said Giuliani shared a wholly inaccurate, alt-right history of the creation and development of Islam and described it as an inherently violent religion from its origins to today. Berman writes that Giuliani pulled his phone out to guests and showed the group drawings of violent acts purportedly committed by Muslims. The author described the incident as unbelievable. He said Rudy was unhinged.

Giuliani has a Drinking Problem

Reports have surfaced that Giuliani may have a drinking problem. Allegations of his drinking were reported previously and featured in a testimony before the House January 6 committee investigating Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 Presidential election. Witnesses say Giuliani's behaviour on Election Night of 2020 pegged his blood alcohol level at .20. This is well above the recognized limit for conspiring to overturn an election. However, the former New York mayor alleged that his blood-alcohol level that night had been uploaded to a secret Democratic Party computer where it was exchanged for the blood-alcohol level of Hunter Biden.

Political reporter Andrew Kirtzman highlights in his new book Giuliani: The Rise and Tragic Fall of America's Mayor that Judy Giuliani (the politician's third wife) revealed that Rudy began drinking more heavily after his fallout from the 2008 election. Kirtzman writes that while Giuliani was always fond of drinking scotch with his cigars while holding court at the Grand Havana or Club Mac, his friends never considered him a problem drinker. But Judy felt her husband was drinking to dull the pain.

Berman in his own memoir also sheds light on the Giuliani's drinking. This issue may also have influenced Trump's decision to not appoint the former mayor secretary of state.