Drunk Son Jumps Overboard from Royal Caribbean Cruise in Front of Shocked Father and Brother While on Vacation

A cruise took a terrifying turn for passengers on Royal Caribbean's Liberty of the Seas when a young man jumped overboard just after 4 a.m. on Thursday. The 18-story vessel was sailing between Cuba and the Bahamas' Grand Inagua Island when the unidentified man jumped from one of its decks.

Eyewitnesses said that the young man's father and brother could only watch in despair as he jumped overboard. Several passengers said that it seemed to be an impulsive, spur-of-the-moment action. Overboard incidents on cruise ships are rare. According to eyewitnesses, no one ever thought the man would take such a step. Some believe that the man may have been suicidal.

Moment of Horror

"I had hung out with him and his brother in the hot tub until 3:30," passenger Bryan Sims told The New York Post. "It was standing room only. He sat right beside me the whole time."

"He was pretty drunk," Sims added.

"As we were walking from the hot tub back to the elevators, his dad and brother were walking towards us. His dad was fussing at him for being drunk, I guess."

"When we got to them, he said to his dad, 'I'll fix this right now.' And he jumped out the window in front of us all."

"There was a lot of yelling, and the crew was alerted immediately," another passenger, Deborah Morrison, told the outlet.

"His family was horrified. Just beside themselves. I can't even begin to imagine what they're going through."

"It was insane," says Sims. "It was just surreal."

Royal Caribbean told The New York Post that its crew promptly responded to the incident, taking immediate action.

"The ship's crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort alongside the US Coast Guard, who has taken over the search," the statement reads.

"Our Care Team is providing support and assistance to the guest's family during this difficult time. For the privacy of the guest and their family, we have no additional details to share."

Onlookers Shocked

Word of the apparent suicide attempt rapidly spread among the guests, prompting many of them to offer help in any way possible.

"The early morning was definitely somber as so many people came out of their cabins to stare at the sea, hoping to be able to aid in finding the person," said Amy Phelps Fouse, a passenger on the ship.

"Royal Caribbean has been excellent at communicating updates throughout the day," Fouse continued.

"They have asked that people act with compassion in light of the tragic situation."

Overboard incidents on cruise ships are uncommon occurrences. According to the Washington Post, between 2000 and 2020, around 386 people were reported to have gone overboard from major cruise lines.

Whether accidental or intentional, overboard incidents on cruise ships tend to have fatal outcomes. In recent years, most cruise lines have implemented onboard safety measures and surveillance systems aimed at reducing the risk of overboard deaths.

The Coast Guard has said that it is currently conducting a search and rescue operation in the waters off Cuba. As of now, the man has not been found.