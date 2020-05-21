In a bizarre incident, a drunk mayor of a small town in southern Peru faked his own death due to the coronavirus and hid himself in a coffin to avoid arrest for violating lockdown rules after a boozy night out with his friends.

The pandemic, which has forced nations across the globe to go into lockdown, has seen over five million people being infected and more than 330,000 dead. Following directions from the central government, Tantara, along with Peru, was placed under lockdown more than two months ago. Peru has registered 104,020 positive cases and 3,024 deaths due to the fatal virus.

Mayor's Friends Caught Hidden Inside Drawers

The man, identified as Jaime Rolando Urbina Torres, Mayor of Tantara, wore a facemask before lying down in the coffin after realizing that police were out to arrest him.

Pictures of the mayor in the hilarious setting were shared several times on social media. Euro Weekly News reported that police officials were left dumbfounded after realizing the extreme measure adopted by the mayor to avoid arrest. The curfew-defying mayor was lying inside an open casket with his eyes shut tight.

The Sun reported that even though it was still unclear where the booze-filled party was held, the friends of the mayor were found hidden inside drawers. Following the high voltage arrest, the mayor was taken to the police station for further questioning. A video of the incident was leaked on social media.

Mayor, Not a Public Favorite

This is not the first time that Torres has been caught for his eccentric ways. Torres has reportedly been criticized by the public who alleged that he was present in the town for only eight days, since the first outbreak was reported.

People further alleged that the mayor did nothing to ensure effective lockdown or provide for any safety measures since the beginning of the lockdown, 66 days ago.

The Daily Mail reported that on May 9, Torres was forcefully taken to his office by angry locals. When he tried to explain his absence, officials refused to listen. The locals also alleged that despite the lockdown, Torres failed to ensure restriction on entry of outsiders into the town.