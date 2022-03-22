Drunk Pennsylvania Woman Runs Over and Kills 2 Troopers and a Third Man They Were Trying to Help

Two Pennsylvanian troopers and a civilian were run over and killed alongside I-95 in Philadelphia on Monday morning by a woman who had been stopped just minutes before on suspicion of driving under the influence. Troopers Martin F. Mack, 33, and Branden T. Sisca, 29, were trying to help a man get into the back of a cruiser when the drunk woman ran over all the three.

The impact was so great that both the troopers were thrown off the road and died almost immediately. An investigation has been launched into the incident but it is still not known if any arrests have been made.

Murder Not Accident

According to Pennsylvania State Police Capt. James Kemm, Troopers Mack III and Sisca were summoned after a guy was seen walking in the southbound lanes of I-95 near the sports stadiums in south Philadelphia. The troopers arrived at 12:45 am on Monday and were attempting to arrest the man and escort him back to their vehicle when they were struck by another car "traveling at a high rate of speed," according to Kemm.

"The impact was so great that it threw the troopers over into the northbound lanes of Interstate 95," Kemm said. Other on the road and witnesses immediately tried CPR on the three men and tried to revive them but all three were pronounced dead on the scene.

The woman who was behind the wheels had been stopped moments earlier on suspicion of DUI. However, police had to leave her after they got a call about a man walking down the Interstate-95.

Troopers responded to the call and went to check the man, while they woman, who had just been let off came driving at a high speed and ran over Mack and Sisca, killing them.

After running over Mack and Sisca, she remained at the scene for some time, according to the state police. However, it is unclear whether she was jailed. Authorities have launched a DUI investigation.

Law Breaker

An investigation has been launched into the incident and police is yet to reveal details. "Right now, we are conducting an active investigation that is DUI-related," Kemm said. The pedestrian's name is not being released pending notification of his relatives.

Also, not much is known about the woman who ran over the troopers and the other man. Video from WPVI shows a police cruiser along the divider with its airbags deployed. A silver SUV sat close, its front end badly damaged.

According to reports, the vehicle after hitting the three, hit a barrier and drove for a short distance before coming to a stop on the highway's right-side shoulder, according to investigators.

Mack, 33, joined the army in November 2014 and has been stationed in Philadelphia since 2015. Sisca, 29, enlisted in February and graduated in August of last year.

According to WCAU, Mack graduated from Monsignor Bonner High School in 2006 and moved on to Albright University in Reading. He lived in Bristol Township, Bucks County, with his wife and two children.

Both troopers served their entire careers with Philadelphia's Troop K's Patrol Section. Both troopers were organ donors, according to the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, and their organs were donated to the Gift of Life Program.