Drunk British Man Pees on His Brother, Engages in Fist Fight Mid-Air on Jet2 Flight (Video)

Two drunk brothers were removed from a Jet2 passenger plane after one of them urinated on the other following a fist fight mid-air. The brothers hailing from Sidcup in south-east London were fined Â£50,000 fine by the airlines and given a lifetime ban.

The brothers, identified as Alfie and Kenneth Springthorpe, boarded the flight headed to Crete, Greece from London Stansted Airport on May 3.

Elder Brother Peed on the Younger One

The video captured by a passenger, who wished to remain anonymous, shows one of the badly drunk brothers being taken away by the authorities. The man, with his pants slightly pulled down and enormous protruding belly, is seen bent down as he is being pulled off the airplane by the Greek police.

The ruckus created by the Springthorpes forced the plane to divert to Corfu, causing a delay of 45 minutes to the original destination.

Speaking to The Sun, a passenger said that they were waiting to take off and one of the stewardesses informed the head cabin crew she had given a first warning to the younger brother due to his inappropriate comment about her lips.

"Once in the air it was clear the younger brother was drunk and the stewardess took an empty 1 litre bottle of Ciroc Vodka from them. About two and a half hours into the flight I was waiting to go to the toilet and the older brother stood up but was so drunk he couldn't stand, he needed the loo but in his drunken state peed over the younger brother who then hit him resulting in a full fist fight," revealed the passenger.

Brothers had Consumed One and Half Bottle of Vodka

The Mirror reported one of the passengers revealed that one and a half empty bottles of Ciroc Vodka was found lying under the seats of the unruly brothers by the airplane crew.

In a statement issued later, Jet2 said that stringent action has been taken against the duo. "Jet2.com has issued a bill for more than Â£50,000 to a pair of disruptive brothers, alongside a lifetime ban, after their aggressive and violent behaviour led to a flight having to be diverted last week.

Alfie and Kenneth Springthorpe, from Sidcup, displayed a catalogue of appalling behaviour onboard the aircraft which included causing damage as well as unacceptable levels of aggression and even physical violence.

"As a result, the highly trained crew were left with no choice other than to divert the aircraft, which was flying from London Stansted to Heraklion (Crete), to Corfu so that police could offload them. This led to a delay of approximately three hours and 45 minutes before the flight continued safely to Crete," read the statement.