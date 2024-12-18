Drug Offender Charged with Kicking, Punching and Spitting at Cops During Arrest in Clementi

A 33-year-old drug offender was charged on Wednesday for kicking two police officers and spitting at a third copy during his arrest on Monday, December 16, in Clementi.

Mohd Taufik Hashim was charged with two counts of voluntarily causing hurt to an on-duty public servant and one count of using criminal force to deter the third cop from his duties. In addition, he also faces one unrelated charge of failing to provide a urine specimen for a drug test.

Jailed and Caned Earlier

However, this is not the first time when Taufik has been arrested. According to court documents, Taufik was convicted of methamphetamine consumption on June 11, 2020, and sentenced to 5 and a half years in jail and three strokes of the cane.

Post his release in July 2023, he was placed under a remission order and had to keep himself out of trouble from July 25, 2023, to July 2, 2025.

Despite this, Taufik assaulted two policemen and spat at a third in the recent case. The incident occurred when the police officers were conducting their anti-crime rounds in Clementi Avenue 3 at around 1 pm on Monday. The cops spotted Taufik and checked on him.

Refused to Cooperate and Turned Aggressive

The police said in a statement, reported by The Straits Times, "During the checks, suspected controlled drugs, drug paraphernalia, a pair of thread scissors and a mobile phone, which allegedly did not belong to the man, were found in his possession."

"He refused to cooperate and turned aggressive. During the arrest, the man allegedly punched and kicked two officers. After his arrest, the man also allegedly spat at another officer," the statement added. The cops suffered bruises on face, chest, scalp, arm and neck strain.

If convicted, Taufik may be jailed for up to seven years in jail, a fine, caning, or any combination of these punishments for voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant in the discharge of his or her duty. In addition, the punishment for using criminal force to deter a public servant from his or her duty is up to four years in jail, a fine, or both.

According to law, offenders who breach a remission order may receive an enhanced sentence.

Earlier, the police had also said that Taufik is also being investigated for possession of an offensive weapon and fraudulent possession of property, as well as suspected drug-related offences.