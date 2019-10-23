A man has been arrested by the police for allegedly molesting a female student from the Nanyang Technological University (NTU), as per reports. The 25-year-old suspect had previously offered the student a ride in a group called Ride Kakis on the messaging platform Telegram when the student askerd for sharing a trip.

As per reports, the man had taken the woman to a secluded car park and molested her. The police have arrested the man for outrage of modesty after a report was made. As per The New Paper, investigation into the matter is currently going on.

The incident came into the open when the woman who has identified herself as the victim took to Facebook and shared a post on the NTU Confessions page and stated about the incident that happened with her last week.

She mentioned that the man was not from NTU and molested her. The woman who wanted to stay anonymous until the case is closed stated that she was traumatised and warned others about sharing rides.

Associate Professor Victor Yeo, Deputy Associate Provost (Student Life) at NTU told the New Paper that the student has not informed the University yet and they are very much concerned about her.

"The university is very concerned to learn of this and strongly encourages the student to contact her school or the Student Affairs Office, so that we can support her as we have not yet received any report on the alleged incident," he told the New Paper.

The Ride Kakis group helps around 23,000 students of the university and has around 4,000 subscribers. The group was suspended on Monday night after the incident came in the open.

In recent times, the messaging app Telegram has been a part of many criminal activities like sharing pornographic content and obscene materials. The police are reportedly investigating into these matters.