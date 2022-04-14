Drip Project is the new B-town jewellery favourite!

Of dazzling personalities who are bringing their A-game to the new-age fashion scene in India, there's a new favourite capturing attention. The crÃ¨me de la crÃ¨me of the biggest industries are invested in exploring bold statement pieces and when it comes to these B-town celebrities' choice of jewellery brand, it's Drip Project that takes first pick.

In recent sightings, famous luminaries like Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Tara Sutaria, Rashi Khanna, Vicky Kaushal, Sanjana Sanghi, Aaditya Seal were spotted with exclusives from the Drip Project, elevating their already superstar personas. Striking a magnanimous presence, Rhea Kapoor and Masaba Gupta, both well-known fashion aficionados, paired up the aesthetic pieces from Drip Project as they continue to make some heads turn.

Drip Project, co-founded by Rohit Golia and Harsh Maskara, is an international jewellery brand based out of India known for luxurious statement pieces that capture an essence of innumerable cultures. This inspiration is the source in curating handcrafted jewellery that immortalises your story. Meticulously designed to cater to the aesthetic desire of a new generation, Drip Project has made a place for itself marking an indescribable success.

Having clocked multiple years of experience, the co-founders, Harsh Maskara and Rohit Golia bring an interesting business approach to the table. With an extensive and respectable network in the marketing and influencer segment, Rohit delivers a fresh, innovative perspective to the brands' growth. This is backed by Harsh Maskara's cogent foundation in e-commerce marketing, together solidifying the core of the business. The intent of the brand has been clear from the very start which aligned with their profound vision to bring to India a luxurious, aesthetic and affordable jewellery line.

Driven by thorough market research, on-ground customer feedback, numerous strategies, Drip project entered the market in late 2021. With only 5 months in business, Drip Project has already made a notable mark in the industry. With an influencer centric strategy effectively in play, the brands' collaborations over these months have been nothing less than commendable. From influencers of various fields holding an extensive network of followers, to actors, music rock stars and cricket personalities, Drip Project has done it all. While the names associated have been many, the multifold impact can only be attributed to fine quality and design that Drip project consistently provides.

The success story, of which this is only the beginning, has been unravelled when paired with content creators like Arunnika Khanna, Celina Mathew, Junaid Mohd, Kat Kristian, Mehak Ghai, Nishant Williams, Radhika Sheth, Sakshi Lunkad, Shivani Singh, Urvi Shetty, Vaishnavi Andhale, Varun Agrawal, Vedika Mehta, Meghna Kaur, Sonakshi Singh, Mohit Hiranandani, Steffi Kingham, Kevin Almasifar and Karishma Sharma. Holding no restraint while entering the music industry, jewellery pieces from Drip Project have been a personal favourite for Aakashkahahai, Shez, Loka, Bali, King, Fotty Seven, Mc Altaf, Shalmali, Lisa Mishra, Badshah, Shahrule and Dino James. Cricket stars are no exception when it comes to styling it up! Taking it up a notch with luxurious jewellery, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant looked stellar when they paired the effortless fashion with Drop Project statement pieces.

The economy is recovering hard and fast as the pandemic seems to subside and the market of luxury jewellery is no exception. Drip Project aims at building a thoughtful brand that empowers you and your story. To curate pieces that embody your personality. To celebrate your inner shine.